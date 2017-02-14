Fire ant fights looks for more money

Fire ant fights looks for more money

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: West Hawaii Today

With a county voucher program set to expire at the end of next month, Hawaii Island legislators are once again hoping to secure state funding that would help residents combat invasive little fire ants. All eight of the island's representatives in the House have signed on to House Bill 481, introduced by Rep. Richard Onishi, D-Hilo, Keaau, Kurtistown, Volcano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12) Sun Tonga is best 52
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Feb 5 American_Infidel 2
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Feb 2 16 TEEN SHOTS 16
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
Wie Jan 28 New stream 1
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC