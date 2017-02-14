Fire ant fights looks for more money
With a county voucher program set to expire at the end of next month, Hawaii Island legislators are once again hoping to secure state funding that would help residents combat invasive little fire ants. All eight of the island's representatives in the House have signed on to House Bill 481, introduced by Rep. Richard Onishi, D-Hilo, Keaau, Kurtistown, Volcano.
