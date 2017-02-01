Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano
The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.
