Connecting keiki with what they eat; Educators come together to learn more about school gardens
A dozen educators from around the island met with Hawaii's state farm-to-school coordinator Saturday for an overview of the program's current initiatives and best practices for helping gardens thrive. "Those of us who are in it know how important this is," said Donna Mitts of the Kohala Center's Hawaii Island School Garden Network.
