Are we really - making America great?'

Are we really - making America great?'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Recorder

Aloha, I flew back from Maui and upon leaving, the American Airlines pilot announced over the flight intercom, "Enjoy your flight, we are here to Make America Great."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Feb 5 American_Infidel 2
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Feb 2 16 TEEN SHOTS 16
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
Wie Jan 28 New stream 1
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC