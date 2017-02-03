APNewsBreak: Rauner hires Munger as a deputy governor
In a statement released first to The Associated Press on Friday, Rauner says Munger will focus on long-term budgeting and work with human services organizations hit hard by the state budget impasse. Rauner appointed Munger comptroller in 2015, after Judy Baar Topinka died.
