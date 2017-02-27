All islands under flash flood watch; ...

All islands under flash flood watch; snow storm to hit Big Isle summits

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect high clouds to spread over portions of the islands today and linger through Wednesday. Kauai is no longer under a flood advisory after heavy rain that closed Hanalei School eased up on the Garden Isle, however the entire state remains under a flash flood watch.

