All islands under flash flood watch; snow storm to hit Big Isle summits
Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect high clouds to spread over portions of the islands today and linger through Wednesday. Kauai is no longer under a flood advisory after heavy rain that closed Hanalei School eased up on the Garden Isle, however the entire state remains under a flash flood watch.
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
