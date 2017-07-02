About Town: 2-7-17
The Meipala Project is asking the public to share any relevant information of community service provided by Aunty Mabel Ishii, also known as the first lady of Waikoloa. The stories, whether anecdotal or documented experiences, can be from former and current residents or those in government and public service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Sun
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC