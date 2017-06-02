About Town: 2-6-17

2 hrs ago

Kiwanis Club of Kailua-Kona will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Makalei Golf Club, 72-3890 Hawaii Belt Road, 325-6625. All visiting Kiwanis and prospective members are invited.

