About Town: 2-16-17

The West Hawaii Small Business Development Center will present its How to Write a Business Plan Workshop from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hale Iako building Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority. Business plans help business owners focus their vision, communicate it to lenders and other business partners, and test drive it for any flaws that need correction.
