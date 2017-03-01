A head start on future careers: Kanu o ka Aina launches new Academy for high school students
Dr. Diane Paloma calculates a student's BMI during a health class last Friday at Kanu o ka Aina to introduce a new health/wellness program that will begin this fall. Kanu middle and high school girls and faculty spend the morning with health representatives from The Queens' Health Systems, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The John A. Burns School of Medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Hawaii News.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC