A head start on future careers: Kanu o ka Aina launches new Academy for high school students

Dr. Diane Paloma calculates a student's BMI during a health class last Friday at Kanu o ka Aina to introduce a new health/wellness program that will begin this fall. Kanu middle and high school girls and faculty spend the morning with health representatives from The Queens' Health Systems, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The John A. Burns School of Medicine.

