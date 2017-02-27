$3 million sought to expand homeless program outside of Oahu
Hawaii officials are seeking $3 million to expand the state's Housing First program on Oahu to Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai. The program provides permanent housing to homeless people without demanding sobriety or other conditions before placement.
