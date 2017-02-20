20 for the Next 20 2017: Hawaii's People to Watch
Sam Ohu Gon III is as knowledgeable about biological inventories and climate change vulnerability analysis as he is about hula and traditional Hawaiian oli. As the senior scientist and cultural advisor for The Nature Conservancy of Hawaii, where he oversees an annual budget of more than $1 million, he has been fighting to preserve Hawaii's environment for more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Business Magazine.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC