Zuckerberg Drops Hawaiian Land Suits

Friday Jan 27

Mark Zuckerberg has dropped his lawsuits against those on the Hawaiian island of Kauai who are living on land he owns. In a letter printed in Kauai's The Garden Island newspaper, Zuckerberg explained that he and wife Priscilla Chan love Kauai and bought land there to preserve its wildlife.

