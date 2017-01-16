Wind Turbines Are Killing Way More Ba...

Wind Turbines Are Killing Way More Bats Than Any Expected

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Caller

Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria The wind farms have killed more bats in the last 6.4 years than experts expected the turbines to kill over two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Mon Test 4
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jan 11 PDXchef 4
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Jan 3 Tex 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC