West Hawaii named 'Blue Zones' demons...

West Hawaii named 'Blue Zones' demonstration site

1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

West Hawaii this week officially joined the rest of the island as a community where leaders are coming together to promote healthy lifestyles as part of a nationwide "Blue Zones Project." The inclusion of West Hawaii as a demonstration site makes the island the first county in the nation to be "completely blue," said Michael Stollar, HMSA president and chief operation officer.

