West Hawaii named 'Blue Zones' demonstration site
West Hawaii this week officially joined the rest of the island as a community where leaders are coming together to promote healthy lifestyles as part of a nationwide "Blue Zones Project." The inclusion of West Hawaii as a demonstration site makes the island the first county in the nation to be "completely blue," said Michael Stollar, HMSA president and chief operation officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Wed
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC