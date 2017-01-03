West Hawaii gets new captain
Robert Wagner was promoted from captain to major effective Jan. 1. He is assigned to Area II Operations in West Hawaii. Wagner, who joined the Hawaii Police Department in 1986, has held assignments in Hilo, KaE u, Puna and Kona as he rose through the ranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC