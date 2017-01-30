Visitor industry wary of proposed 'education surcharge'
The Hawaii State Teachers Association wants to generate education funding through a statewide surcharge on hotels and vacation properties, an idea that has people in the visitor industry divided. HSTA, the union that represents Hawaii's public school teachers, is asking lawmakers to approve a constitutional amendment to create an "education surcharge" on residential investment properties and visitor accommodations.
