Video: Stunning footage of a fiery lava stream
The US Geological Survey has released incredible video of a fiery lava stream pouring directly into the Pacific Ocean. According to the USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website the activity began around New Year's Eve when a lava delta collapsed and exposed an active lava tube.
