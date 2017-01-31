Video: Stunning footage of a fiery la...

Video: Stunning footage of a fiery lava stream

9 hrs ago

The US Geological Survey has released incredible video of a fiery lava stream pouring directly into the Pacific Ocean. According to the USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website the activity began around New Year's Eve when a lava delta collapsed and exposed an active lava tube.

