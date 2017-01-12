USDA announces $3 million for colleges serving Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture today announced $3 million in available funding to support Alaska Native- and Native Hawaiian-Serving colleges and universities. NIFA's ANNH Education Grants Program addresses educational needs in the food, agricultural, and natural resource systems of the U.S. Priority is given to those projects that enhance educational equity for underrepresented students and maximize the development and use of resources to improve food and agricultural sciences teaching programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC