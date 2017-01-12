USDA announces $3 million for colleges serving Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture today announced $3 million in available funding to support Alaska Native- and Native Hawaiian-Serving colleges and universities. NIFA's ANNH Education Grants Program addresses educational needs in the food, agricultural, and natural resource systems of the U.S. Priority is given to those projects that enhance educational equity for underrepresented students and maximize the development and use of resources to improve food and agricultural sciences teaching programs.

