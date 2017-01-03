Two programs set to train new Hawaii ...

Two programs set to train new Hawaii Island farmers

Read more: West Hawaii Today

New and aspiring farmers and ranchers on Hawaii Island can choose from two comprehensive courses launched by The Kohala Center in early 2017. In addition to the Beginning Farmer-Rancher Development Program, which has graduated more than 120 students since 2013, The Center will host the state's largest farmer training program - GoFarm Hawaii - for the first time on the island.

