Twin Stars of the Pacific accused of violating anti-fraud provisions
The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs' Commissioner of Securities issued a preliminary order to cease and desist and notice of right to hearing against Leilani Embernate, Joycelyn Embernate, and their financial consulting company, Twin Stars of the Pacific, Inc., for violating state securities laws, according to a press release by the DCCA. The order asserts that, in March 2008, the Embernates solicited a Big Island resident to invest in a real estate development project they were planning, promising a 7 percent interest return after a year and a half.
