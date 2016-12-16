TMT project manager answers questions from opponents
Nearly two years have passed since protesters were arrested while blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. With her daughter standing by her side, she questioned TMT project manager Gary Sanders, who was testifying, about those arrests and at times accused him of being responsible for the pain she said they caused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|19 hr
|Tex
|2
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC