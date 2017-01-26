Several cannabis bills floated, Legal recreation use among considerations
Hawaii residents eventually may be able to use marijuana recreationally, and patients could be allowed to purchase it from legally formed collectives. Those are among more than a dozen bills being vetted in the state Legislature related to marijuana and marijuana dispensaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
