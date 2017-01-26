Several cannabis bills floated, Legal...

Several cannabis bills floated, Legal recreation use among considerations

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Hawaii residents eventually may be able to use marijuana recreationally, and patients could be allowed to purchase it from legally formed collectives. Those are among more than a dozen bills being vetted in the state Legislature related to marijuana and marijuana dispensaries.

