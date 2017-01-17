Scientists will live in a dome for 8 months to simulate Mars
HONOLULU - Six carefully selected scientists will spend the next eight months living inside a man-made dome on a remote Hawaii volcano as part of a human-behavior study that could help NASA as it draws up plans for sending astronauts on long missions to Mars.
