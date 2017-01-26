Review: 'aina brings Hawaiian-inspired cuisine to San Francisco
You've probably heard of 'aina, the Hawiian-inspired restaurant in San Francisco's Dogpatch, for its super-popular brunch. Yes, chef Jordan Keao's warm, chewy malasadas are filled with perfectly tart and creamy guava custard and the dreamy French toast is made with taro bread overnighted from the Punalu'u Bake Shop in Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|19 hr
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC