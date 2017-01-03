Report: Hawaii's Startup Community Sh...

Report: Hawaii's Startup Community Shows 'Remarkable Growth'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hawaii Star

The number of startups in Hawaii has increased from 18 in 2013 to 145 in 2016 and total capital jumped from $28 million in 2013 to over $252 million in 2016, according to a " snapshot report " compiled by Sultan Ventures, a Honolulu-based boutique venture firm focusing on early-stage startups. The report is based on self-reported information provided by the four major accelerators in Hawaii, and is designed to assess the current state of "Startup Paradise," Hawaii's moniker for its entrepreneurial community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Tue Tex 2
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Dec 27 Truth 3
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Fantasy Football Hawaii Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 2
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,591

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC