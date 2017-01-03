Report: Hawaii's Startup Community Shows 'Remarkable Growth'

The number of startups in Hawaii has increased from 18 in 2013 to 145 in 2016 and total capital jumped from $28 million in 2013 to over $252 million in 2016, according to a " snapshot report " compiled by Sultan Ventures, a Honolulu-based boutique venture firm focusing on early-stage startups. The report is based on self-reported information provided by the four major accelerators in Hawaii, and is designed to assess the current state of "Startup Paradise," Hawaii's moniker for its entrepreneurial community.

