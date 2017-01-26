Police report 'rash' of car thefts

Read more: West Hawaii Today

Police are investigating what they describe as a "rash of auto thefts" on the Big Island since the beginning of the year. According to a police spokeswoman, there have been 23 incidents of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in 2017 - 16 in West Hawaii and seven in East Hawaii.

