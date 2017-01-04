OHA must empower Hawaiians

OHA must empower Hawaiians

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Has the Office of Hawaiian Affairs been serving the needs of the community? According to OHA'S new board chairperson, Rowena Akana, "OHA needs to get back to some of the basic needs that people have," implying that we have not. But this is false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. 10 hr Tex 2
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Dec 27 Truth 3
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Fantasy Football Hawaii Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 2
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC