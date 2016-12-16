New route to see spewing lava at Hawa...

New route to see spewing lava at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Rob Ely, left, and John Moraes, rangers at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, create a rope line to outline the area safe along the coastal cliffs. The route has been opened for visitors who want to see the lava flow firsthand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. 10 hr Tex 2
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Dec 27 Truth 3
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Fantasy Football Hawaii Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 2
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC