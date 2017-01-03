New lava viewing area opens after two-day closure
A new lava viewing area near the ocean at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was opened today, two days after a park ranges closed the previous viewing area when a lava delta collapsed into the ocean. Five visitors had been standing on the lava delta on Saturday 15 minutes before it crumbled into the water.
