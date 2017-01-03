New Hawaiian Affairs trustee foiled N...

New Hawaiian Affairs trustee foiled Native Hawaiian election

West Hawaii Today

The man who thwarted an effort to hold an election for Native Hawaiians is the newest trustee of the public agency that provided $2.6 million for the failed self-governance vote. Kelii Akina was elected in November as an at-large Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee, unseating Haunani Apoliona, who was a trustee since 1996.

Chicago, IL

