More money for mulch: New contract doubles diversion cost to county

The cost of Hawaii County's organic waste diversion program doubled last year with the signing of a new contract that includes construction of a composting facility next to the Hilo landfill. The contract with Hawaiian Earth Recycling requires the county to pay the same price for both the production of mulch from green waste and more nutrient-rich compost, which would be made from food scraps and other organic sources.

