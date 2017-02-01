Missouri executes man for killing woman, 2 children in 1998
House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending President Donald Trump's divisive executive order on refugees and immigration, arguing that while the rollout was bumpy, the policy is consistent with Republican principles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|11
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC