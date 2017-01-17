Medical marijuana dispensary operator outlines vision
Hawaiian Ethos, one of the first companies selected to operate medical marijuana dispensaries on Hawaii Island, wants to open stores in Hilo and Kona - locations it says are close to the bulk of the island's patients and will provide easy access to cruise ship ports once law allows dispensaries to service out-of-state cardholders. That's what leaders from the six-person team headed by venture capitalist Bill Richardson said this week, adding they hope to hire around 30 people to staff stores and its grow center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC