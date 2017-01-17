Medical marijuana dispensary operator outlines vision

Hawaiian Ethos, one of the first companies selected to operate medical marijuana dispensaries on Hawaii Island, wants to open stores in Hilo and Kona - locations it says are close to the bulk of the island's patients and will provide easy access to cruise ship ports once law allows dispensaries to service out-of-state cardholders. That's what leaders from the six-person team headed by venture capitalist Bill Richardson said this week, adding they hope to hire around 30 people to staff stores and its grow center.

