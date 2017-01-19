Mark Zuckerberg sues over 100 Hawaiians to force them to sell them their ancestral land
In 2015, Mark Zuckerberg bought 100 acres of land around his vacation home in Hawaii to ensure that no one could get close enough to spy on him. The Zuckerberg estate on Kauai North Shore engulfs several smaller pieces of land deeded in the 1800s -- kuleana lands that were granted to native Hawaiians.
