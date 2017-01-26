Mark Zuckerberg is 'reconsidering' suing Hawaiians to get their land

Mark Zuckerberg is "reconsidering" suing Hawaiians to make them sell their stakes in parcels of land scattered throughout his Kauai estate, he told Business Insider on Tuesday. "Based on feedback from the local community, we are reconsidering the quiet title process and discussing how to move forward," Zuckerberg said in a statement, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News .

