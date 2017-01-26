Mark Zuckerberg is 'reconsidering' su...

Mark Zuckerberg is 'reconsidering' suing Hawaiians to get their land

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Mark Zuckerberg is "reconsidering" suing Hawaiians to make them sell their stakes in parcels of land scattered throughout his Kauai estate, he told Business Insider on Tuesday. "Based on feedback from the local community, we are reconsidering the quiet title process and discussing how to move forward," Zuckerberg said in a statement, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) 19 hr Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jan 11 PDXchef 4
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Jan 3 Tex 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec '16 Dr Wu 6
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC