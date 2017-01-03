Local film about Japanese-American WW...

Local film about Japanese-American WW II units starts production

Saturday Jan 7

Wahiawa's Hongwanji Mission on Thursday was transported back to a darker time for Hawaii's Japanese - the days and months after Dec. 7, 1941, when suspicion hung heavily on those with ancestral ties to the nation that had just become America's enemy. Eight blue- and white-garbed kendo practitioners wearing helmets shouted as they glided across the wood floor and practiced attacking with bamboo swords.

