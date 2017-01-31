Legislation would allow for tiny homes on ag land
Legislation introduced this session by Rep. Cindy Evans would allow for so-called "tiny homes" - houses that are less than 500 square feet - to be built on agricultural-zoned land for farm workers. House Bill 2 is specific to Hawaii Island.
