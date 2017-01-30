Lawmakers tackle 'death with dignity'

Lawmakers tackle 'death with dignity'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Such legislation would give people diagnosed with terminal illness the option of getting a prescription for an "aid-in-dying drug" to help them die peacefully, rather than suffer a prolonged, painful death. "This is the first time in 25 years that I've worked with this issue that I'm saying, yes, it's very possible," said Scott Foster, co-founder of the Hawaii Death with Dignity Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wie Jan 28 New stream 1
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Jan 28 Frogface Kate 10
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jan 11 PDXchef 4
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Jan 3 Tex 2
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,322 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC