Lawmakers tackle 'death with dignity'
Such legislation would give people diagnosed with terminal illness the option of getting a prescription for an "aid-in-dying drug" to help them die peacefully, rather than suffer a prolonged, painful death. "This is the first time in 25 years that I've worked with this issue that I'm saying, yes, it's very possible," said Scott Foster, co-founder of the Hawaii Death with Dignity Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Jan 28
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC