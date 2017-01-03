Kahuku Unit Offers An Escape From Crowds At Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

A red and orange lehua blossom on an 'ohi'a tree in the Kahuku Unit of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park/NPS, Michael Szoenyi With visitation surging at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park for the winter and holidays, park officials recommend venturing to the lesser-known Kahuku Unit on weekends, with numerous guided hikes planned through March as enticement. Parking lots at popular destinations like Thurston Lava Tube, Jaggar Museum, and Kilauea Visitor Center have been full lately, but Kahuku, southwest of the park's hub at Mile 70.5 on Highway 11, is free and never crowded, though it is only open to the public Fridays through Sundays.

