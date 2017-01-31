In the spotlight
Special honorees for this year's Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival are longtime festival contributor Roberts Hawaii and Guinness World Record holder Betty Webster. The festival committee discusses suggestions in the fall and selects the honorees based on a group consensus.
