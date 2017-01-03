How well do you know USGS volcano observatories? Part 1: Cascades
It's January 2017, and, in addition to wishing you hauoli makahiki hou , the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory welcomes you to the eighth annual Volcano Awareness Month on the Island of Hawaii! Throughout the month, HVO, in cooperation with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the University of Hawaii, will offer public talks around the island. For the complete schedule, please visit HVO's website .
