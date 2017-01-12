Honolulu Police Department seeks to a...

Honolulu Police Department seeks to address officer shortage

"Right now we barely have 2,100 officers serving on any given day on this island alone serving about 1 million people all locals and visitors alike so we are shorthanded as it is already," said Tenari Maafala, the head of the State of Hawaii Police Officers Union. HPD said recruiting can be a challenge because it sometimes takes more than a year for someone to begin training at the police academy after they apply.

