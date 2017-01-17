Hawaii's native birds protect all of us
When someone relinquished a bull python snake earlier this week under the State Department of Agriculture's amnesty program, it again highlighted how species like snakes can further imperil Hawaii's already critically endangered forest and seabirds. The populations of several species are so low, that experts working in the field fear they could go extinct within the next five-to-10 years.
