Hawaiians Renew Their Push To Restrict Use Of Crop Protection Products
HAWAIIANS RENEW THEIR PUSH TO RESTRICT USE OF CROP PROTECTION PRODUCTS Jan. 4, 2017 AP reports: Hawaii residents concerned about pesticide use by major agriculture companies on the islands are planning a push to strengthen regulation over chemicals they fear harm their health. The divisive issue has drawn thousands to the Legislature in recent years following incidents where schoolchildren and agriculture workers fell ill and some suspected their sickness was connected to pesticides sprayed by seed testing companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|10 hr
|Tex
|2
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC