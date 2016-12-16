HAWAIIANS RENEW THEIR PUSH TO RESTRICT USE OF CROP PROTECTION PRODUCTS Jan. 4, 2017 AP reports: Hawaii residents concerned about pesticide use by major agriculture companies on the islands are planning a push to strengthen regulation over chemicals they fear harm their health. The divisive issue has drawn thousands to the Legislature in recent years following incidents where schoolchildren and agriculture workers fell ill and some suspected their sickness was connected to pesticides sprayed by seed testing companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.