Hawaii Volcanoes National Park may have had the most spectacular New Year's Eve show of all
Visiting Hawaii Island and hoping to see red-hot lava flowing into the Pacific? Sorry, but the ever-dangerous Mother Nature may thwart those plans. Twenty-six new acres of Hawaii Island - a so-called "lava delta" formed by the latest flow of lava from an active volcano - collapsed into the ocean on Saturday, sending a plume of rock and steam soaring upward.
