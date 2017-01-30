Hawaii visitor arrivals, spending see record numbers
Hawaii's visitor industry realized its fifth consecutive year for visitor arrivals, visitor spending and generated tax revenue last year, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority today. A record 8.9 million visitors came to the state in 2016 topping last year's high by 3 percent , according to preliminary data released Monday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Jan 28
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC