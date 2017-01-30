Hawaii visitor arrivals, spending see...

Hawaii visitor arrivals, spending see record numbers

7 hrs ago

Hawaii's visitor industry realized its fifth consecutive year for visitor arrivals, visitor spending and generated tax revenue last year, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority today. A record 8.9 million visitors came to the state in 2016 topping last year's high by 3 percent , according to preliminary data released Monday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

