Hawaii Republicans gather to watch Trump inauguration
There was a no-host breakfast at Big City Diner in the Ward Entertainment Center to view the Trump inauguration on TV. About 63 Hawaii Republicans attended the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC