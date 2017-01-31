Hawaii pushes back against presidential immigration order

Hawaii's native Middle-Eastern and Muslim populations represent only a small faction of its overall demographic, but President Donald Trump's Executive Order on immigration has inspired backlash among politicians, lawyers and residents of the state - both from those who identify as Muslim and those who don't. The order, signed by the president Friday afternoon, blocked any citizen of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for a period of 90 days.

