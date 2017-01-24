Hawaii Proposal Would Punish Short-Term Rentals Like Sexual Assaults
Renting out a home or apartment without paying a fee to the state and keeping detailed records about renters could land Hawaiians in jail for up to five years, if two state lawmakers get their way. A bill under consideration by the state legislature in Honolulu would make unlicensed short-term rentals a class C felony under state law .
